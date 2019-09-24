Sex offender arrested for failing to register

PAGE, Ariz. — On Sept. 14, Coconino County Sheriff Deputies received a phone call telling them about a fugitive wanted for a felony warrant in Maricopa County.

The caller said they saw a Phoenix news television broadcast showing a wanted person named Penny Maxwell. Maxwell was wanted for a felony warrant out of Maricopa County for failing to register as a sex offender.



The caller told them Maxwell was working as a housekeeper in the area of Marble Canyon. Deputies responded with National Park Service Rangers and an Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper. After making positive identification, Maxwell was placed under arrest and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility in Page, Arizona.

Maxwell also was charged with failing to register as a sex offender in Coconino County.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office