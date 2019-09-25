Arizona Highways now accepting photography contest entries

PHOENIX – Since the 1920s, top professional photographers have provided breathtaking images to Arizona Highways magazine, produced by the Arizona Department of Transportation. Their photos of landscapes, wildlife and more have helped the magazine win international acclaim.

Now, it’s your turn to share Arizona’s beauty with the magazine’s worldwide audience.

For the 12th year, Arizona Highways is inviting amateur and professional photographers to participate in its photography contest, with submissions due Dec. 15.

Photos will be judged in two categories: landscape and macro (close-up) photography. All photos must be made in Arizona.

Entries will be judged on composition, framing, light and an overall “wow” factor.

Those submitting the three best photos will win prizes. First prize is an in-state photo workshop valued at $2,500. Second- and third-place winners will receive prize packages from Tempe Camera valued at $500 and $250, respectively. Additionally, winners’ images will be featured in the September 2020 issue of Arizona Highways.

The most recent grand prize winner, Sara Wittenberger, offered a spectacular and snowy view of a Christmas Day sunset at Mount Ord, northeast of the Phoenix area. Tam Ryan won second place for a photo of mist cloaking a group of great egrets at a Gilbert preserve.

More information and to see last year’s winners is available at ArizonaHighways.com, select Photo Contest below the Photography dropdown in the top navigation options.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation