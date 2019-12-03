OFFERS
Around the Canyon: Week of Dec. 4

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 10:44 a.m.

Town of Tusayan public hearing Dec. 4

The town of Tusayan will holding a public hearing regarding the Council’s call for a special election for a one-time expenditure limitation override at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Town Hall. Following feedback from the public, the Town Council may enter into executive session.

Movie Night: “The Art of Racing in the Rain” Dec. 6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “The Art of Racing in the Rain” (Rated PG) starring Kevin Costner, Milo Ventimiglia, and Jackie Minns. Through his bond with his owner, aspiring Formula One race car driver Denny, golden retriever Enzo learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. They get stuck there. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Flagstaff shopping trip Dec. 6, 16 & 27

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Dec. 6, 16 and 27. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center - those interested should give at least two days notice.

Cliff Castle Casino trip Dec. 7

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Cliff Castle Casino Dec. 7. Cost is $23 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center.

Death Valley National Park getaway Dec. 9-11

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Death Valley National Park Dec. 9-11. Cost is $120 per person and includes transportation and lodging. More information is available at the Rec Center.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 to 9 p.m. every Sunday at the school gym.

Flu shots available at North Country HealthCare

North Country HealthCare is offering flu shots on a walk-in basis during normal business hours. Shots are covered by most insurance providers and a sliding fee scale is available for those without insurance. More information is available by calling (928) 638-2551.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

