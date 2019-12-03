Celebrate an Old West Christmas at Lees Ferry December 12

LEES FERRY, Ariz. — The National Park Service is celebrating with an Old West Christmas at Lees Ferry Dec. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. and is inviting the public to join the festivities.

Lees Ferry is located 42 miles from Page, Arizona via Highway 89 south and Highway 89A west. It is the tipping off point for many Colorado River trips.



During the event, visitors will be able to explore the fascinating history of Lonely Dell Ranch with pioneer crafts and cowboy carols, stargazing and Navajo astronomy, hot donuts and cider. The historic buildings at the Lonely Dell Ranch will be open to tour and decorated in holiday splendor.

“This is going to be a really fun event,” said NPS Superintendent at Lees Ferry, William Shott. “There will be great activities for people of all ages. This is a family-friendly way to get in the holiday spirit and also learn some unique things about our area’s history.”

Visitors are encouraged to dress warm. Hotels and restaurants in the Marble Canyon area will be open for business and offer a quick and affordable holiday getaway from Page. Glen Canyon Conservancy will also be on-site selling gifts for Christmas. A portion of the proceeds will go back to care for our local national parks. The park entrance fee provides access to this free event. Visitors are asked to park in the 14-day parking lot near the fish cleaning station and maintenance complex then hop on the event shuttle.

Information provided by the National Park Service