Four Rollers League: Week 11 of 25

Originally Published: December 3, 2019 11:02 a.m.

Place W L

Iron Turds 30 14

Y ask Y 27.5 16.5

Pin Heads 22 22

Holy Bowlers 19.5 24.5

Four Play 17.5 26.5

Guttercorns 15.5 28.5

Turkeys- Clarinda Vail +1, game one, Marty Harris, game two,

Paula Evans, game two

Splits – Clarinda Vail (3-10), Steve Swatling (4-5)

Strike Pot – Shiela Jones- Missed $181

High game, scratch – Iron Turds (518)

High series, scratch – Iron Turds (1508)

High game, handicap – Four Play (706)

High series, handicap – Four Play (2026)

Men’s high game, scratch – John Vail (159)

Men’s high series, scratch – John Vail (448)

Men’s high game, handicap – Marty Harris (193)

Men’s high series, handicap – Marty Harris (541)

Women’s high game, scratch – Clarinda Vail (202)

Women’s high series, scratch – Clarinda Vail (486)

Women’s high game, handicap – Clarinda Vail (239)

Women’s high series, handicap – Clarinda Vail (597)

