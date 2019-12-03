Four Rollers League: Week 11 of 25
Place W L
Iron Turds 30 14
Y ask Y 27.5 16.5
Pin Heads 22 22
Holy Bowlers 19.5 24.5
Four Play 17.5 26.5
Guttercorns 15.5 28.5
Turkeys- Clarinda Vail +1, game one, Marty Harris, game two,
Paula Evans, game two
Splits – Clarinda Vail (3-10), Steve Swatling (4-5)
Strike Pot – Shiela Jones- Missed $181
High game, scratch – Iron Turds (518)
High series, scratch – Iron Turds (1508)
High game, handicap – Four Play (706)
High series, handicap – Four Play (2026)
Men’s high game, scratch – John Vail (159)
Men’s high series, scratch – John Vail (448)
Men’s high game, handicap – Marty Harris (193)
Men’s high series, handicap – Marty Harris (541)
Women’s high game, scratch – Clarinda Vail (202)
Women’s high series, scratch – Clarinda Vail (486)
Women’s high game, handicap – Clarinda Vail (239)
Women’s high series, handicap – Clarinda Vail (597)
