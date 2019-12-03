Search resumes for Arizona girl swept away in creek waters

TONTO BASIN, Ariz. — Authorities are resuming the search for a 6-year-old Arizona girl who was among three children swept away in raging creek waters.

Gila County Sheriff’s Lt. Virgil Dodd says search teams in the Tonto Basin set out around 8 a.m. Dec. 2.

The ground search included the use of dogs and boats from multiple law enforcement agencies.

Rescue teams also hoped to conduct an air search either with helicopters or drones.

Dodd says authorities were still hoping for a miracle.

Rescuers found a shoe that may have belonged to her at dusk Dec.1.

Authorities say nine family members were in an oversized military-style truck Nov. 29 when they tried to cross the creek.

Two adults and four children were rescued.

The girl’s brother and cousin, both 5, were found dead Nov. 30.