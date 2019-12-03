OFFERS
Tusayan calls for budget override special election

By Erin Ford
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 10:13 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The town of Tusayan will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 to gather public input on a proposed special election.

The public is invited to attend the meeting and comment on the town council's decision to call a special election in May 2020 regarding a one-time override of the town's expenditure limitation for FY 2021. If placed on the ballot, a vote for the override would allow the town to budget and spend its own money. A no vote would keep the imposed expenditure limitation until FY 2022.

Town Manager Cynthia Seelhammer said Nov. 20 that the town had funds to help many community services.

"There are so many needs and we can't spend money on any of it," she said.

Should the override pass, the town would again be able to spend money supporting programs like the Kaibab Learning Center, Tusayan Fire Department and law enforcement services.

