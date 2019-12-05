OFFERS
2 killed in Arches National Park fall were from California

Neal says it appears the three slipped while on a steep slope in a sandstone bowl near the Delicate Arch. It had been raining and snowing with temperatures near freezing. (Jacob Frank/NPS)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 5, 2019 10:25 a.m.

MOAB, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman who died last week while hiking in a popular area of Arches National Park in Utah were a couple from California.

Grand County Sheriff Lt. Kim Neal said Monday that the two who died Nov. 29 while hiking to Delicate Arch were 65-year-old Toshiaki Amimoto and 60-year-old Etoko Amimoto of Torrance, California.

He says their son, 30-year-old Ryo Amimoto, suffered serious injuries but survived.

Neal says it appears the three slipped while on a steep slope in a sandstone bowl near the Delicate Arch. It had been raining and snowing with temperatures near freezing.

Delicate Arch is a four-story sandstone arch perched on the rim of a deep red rock canyon in southern Utah. Thousands of people each year make the 1.5-mile hike to view it.

