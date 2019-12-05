Head of Arizona state troopers got warning for going 90 mph
PHOENIX (AP) -- The head of Arizona's public safety department has apologized after it was revealed he was pulled over for driving over 90 mph on a state highway nearly two months ago.
Col. Frank Milstead said on Twitter on Wednesday that the incident was regrettable and one “for which I will reflect and learn.”
A report by AZFamily.com found that Milstead was driving 90 mph and weaving through traffic without using his turn signals. He was let off with a warning after showing the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputy his department ID.
Milstead said police give out warnings in “at least a third” of all traffic stops."
