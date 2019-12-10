OFFERS
Agencies break ground for new Arizona Heritage Trail along Colorado River
Multi-use trail to follow Lake Meade Recreation Area and connect to Nevada heritage trail

Multiple city, county and federal agencies along with the Bullhead City Mascot Bravo the Bull, gathered to break ground for the new Arizona Heritage Trail along the Colorado River Nov. 22 in Mohave County, Arizona. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: December 10, 2019 9:48 a.m.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — The future of recreation was celebrated in Mohave County, Arizona, Nov. 22 as multiple city, county and federal agencies gathered to break ground for the Arizona Heritage Trail along the Colorado River.

The future multi-use trail will travel through Lake Mead National Recreation Area and across the Davis Dam, connecting to the Colorado River Heritage Trail in Nevada.

“Today is a great day for recreation,” said Margaret Goodro, Lake Mead National Recreation Area superintendent. “Public servants over the past 20 years have helped to design this and support it and make sure that it came to reality.”

According to Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady, the idea for the trail began in 1999 when the Bureau of Reclamation developed a model plan for the loop trail project. In 2012, the Nevada portion was completed, and in 2016, Reclamation was awarded a $6.7 million Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act grant to complete the Arizona portion.

“The continuation of the dream is now coming true,” said Brady. “As the Mayor of Bullhead City, I wish to thank everyone who had a hand in making this a reality. We open a new chapter in the progress of Bullhead City, Laughlin, Clark County, Mohave County and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.”

photo

A new heritage trail is located near Bullhead City and Laughlin. (Map courtesy of the U.S. Geological Society)

“This trail comes at the best time in the evolution of Bullhead City and Mohave County,” added Mohave County Supervisor (District 2) Hildy Angius. “Our community is booming with recreational tourism. This trail will allow our visitors and all the citizens of Bullhead City and Mohave County the opportunity to enjoy the recreational lands adjacent to the Colorado River and Lake Mohave.

“This has been a successful, cooperative effort by a multitude of government entities, and you do not see that very often. I am proud Mohave County is part of it,” she added.

Following additional remarks by Bureau of Reclamation Lower Colorado Regional Director Terry Fulp, Bureau of Land Management Assistant District Manager for the SNPLMA Division Robert Wandel and Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter, the group grabbed golden shovels to officially break ground.

With a view of Lake Mohave, Spirit Mountain and the Black Mountain Range in the distance, the crowd applauded for the new recreational amenities for the community.

“Recreation fuels the soul of America. Recreation also fuels the economy of America, and this is a fabulous example of that all happening right here today. Thank you all for celebrating this success for recreation, for partnerships and for our economy,” said Goodro.

Information provided by NPS

