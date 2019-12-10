Around the Canyon: Week of Dec. 11

Town of Tusayan special meeting Dec. 11

The town of Tusayan will holding a special meeting regarding the Council’s call for a special election for a one-time expenditure limitation override at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Town Hall. Following feedback from the public, the Town Council may enter into executive session.

Movie Night: “Angel has Fallen” Dec. 13

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Angel has Fallen” (Rated PG) starring Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman and Danny Huston. Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Sedona Tlaquepaque Festival of Lights trip Dec. 14

The Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Sedona to visit the Tlaquepaque Festival of Lights Dec. 14. Cost is $23 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Flagstaff shopping trip Dec. 16 & 27

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Dec. 6, 16 and 27. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Blood Drive Dec. 17

The Grand Canyon Community Blood Drive is looking for blood donors. The blood drives takes place Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rec Center. More information is available at (928) 638-3389 or www.BloodHero.com (Sponsor Code: grandcyn).

HeartSaver CPR class Dec. 21

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a HeartSaver CPR class on site at 9 a.m. Dec. 21. Cost is $25 per person, payable in cash, which coveres class materials and certification document. Please RSVP to tusayanfdcpr@gmail.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 to 9 p.m. every Sunday at the school gym.

Flu shots available at North Country HealthCare

North Country HealthCare is offering flu shots on a walk-in basis during normal business hours. Shots are covered by most insurance providers and a sliding fee scale is available for those without insurance. More information is available by calling (928) 638-2551.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.