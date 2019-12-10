Four Rollers League celebrates end of first half of season
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 10:44 a.m.
Four Rollers Bowling League celebrated its first half winners last week. From left: Pete Jones, Sheila Jones, Jule Aldaz and Andrew Aldaz.
Most Read
- 2 killed in Arches National Park fall were from California
- Update: Grand Canyon Village still without power, some roads closed
- Town of Tusayan declares state of emergency due to snow, lack of electricity
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Around the Canyon: Week of Dec. 4
- 3 outfitter guides convicted, banned from Arizona forests
- Winter storm wallops northern Arizona
- Tusayan calls for budget override special election
- Power restored to Tusayan and Grand Canyon
- Town of Tusayan declares state of emergency due to snow, lack of electricity
- Update: Grand Canyon Village still without power, some roads closed
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Snow blankets Grand Canyon, more on the way
- Hiker found dead in Zion National Park was concession worker
- Power restored to Tusayan and Grand Canyon
- 3 outfitter guides convicted, banned from Arizona forests
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Williams facing up to 23 inches of snow as storm expected Thanksgiving Day
- Study looks at potential for massive flooding in Flagstaff
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: