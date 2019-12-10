Looking for Christmas cheer: Celebrate the holidays Canyon-style

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — National parks are the perfect place to celebrate the holidays, whether nestled among the high-country pines or lounging by Lake Mead or Lake Powell.

For those looking for an unforgettable holiday with family, friends, or just a beautiful instagram feed, northern Arizona has something for everyone.

Bearizona Wild Wonderland

Bearizona in Williams is all decked out for the holidays. Take an evening jaunt through the park and experience a music-synchronized light show, storytime with Mrs. Claus and even animals opening gifts. This event takes place every weekend in December.

Callville Bay Dock of Lights Dec. 14

Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy hot chocolate and stroll along the dock to see boats decorated with holiday lights at the annual Dock of Lights at Callville Bay (Lake Mead). Starts at 5 p.m. Dec. 14. Food will be available at the Fountain Sight Lounge.

Sedona Tlaquepaque Festival of Lights Dec. 14

The cherished tradition of Festival of Lights began 46 years ago and is a highly anticipated holiday event in Sedona. A full schedule of lively musical entertainment, a visit from Santa, and free cider awaits, making it the perfect outing for families and friends. At the tolling of the bell at 5 p.m., the lighting of 6,000 luminarias gets underway in Tlaquepaque's courtyards and walkways. Specially designated luminarias to honor cancer survivors can be purchased in Patio Del Norte, 336 State Route 179, Sedona.

Flagstaff Light Parade and hot cocoa bar Dec. 14

The city of Flagstaff will host its annual light parade beginning at 6 p.m. at 9 N. Leroux Street. The Flagstaff General Store will also provide a hot cocoa bar with all proceeds benefitting the Coconino High School robotics team.

Flagstaff Snowflake Festival Dec. 14

Bring the whole family for winter fun at the Flagstaff Visitor Center's annual Snowflake Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 14. Activities include ornament crafting, cookie decorating, photos with Santa, holiday games and skating on Flagstaff's only synthetic ice rink.

Rec Center Holiday Fest Dec. 20

Bring your friends and family and head over to the Grand Canyon Rec Center for a night of games, prizes and food. Activities will include an ugly sweater contest, white elephant gift exchange and gingerbread house decorating.

Rec Center Holiday Sing-A-Long Dec. 24

Stop by the Grand Canyon Rec Center on Christmas Eve, sit by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and sing Christmas carols. This event is free and open to the cummunity.



Christmas Social Dec. 25

Celebrate the season and share food and festivities with your family and friends at the Grand Canyon Rec Center's Christmas Social at 11 a.m. Christmas Day. Food will be provided, just bring your holiday spirit.