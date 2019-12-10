North Kaibab spreads holiday spirit with free Christmas trees

FREDONIA, Ariz. — The North Kaibab Ranger District of Kaibab National Forest is spreading holiday cheer within the communities of Fredonia, Arizona and Kanab, Utah. Last week, district employees donated two Christmas trees, one to the Fredonia Senior Center and the other to the Kanab Senior Center.

The North Kaibab Ranger District Employees Association covered the cost of the Christmas tree tags, and members of the district timber management program handled locating, harvesting and delivering the beautiful trees from the forest to the senior centers.

"Tis the season for giving, and this was a great way to do something nice for our community," said Liz O'Dell Forestry Technician with the Kaibab National Forest.

The senior centers were thankful for the gesture and it inspired some to continue in the giving spirit.

"We turned it into a giving tree to help support the local Care and Share,” said Jerica Bauer, Activity Director for the Kanab Senior Center. “The seniors love seeing it."

Anyone who would like to spruce up their home or office with a Kaibab Christmas tree, and make it a part of a holiday traditions, tree tags can be purchased from the Kaibab National Forest offices on the North and South Kaibab and Tusayan Ranger Districts. More information is available from the Tusayan Ranger District at (928) 638-2443, from Williams Ranger District at (928) 635-5600 and on the North Kaibab Ranger District at (928) 643-7395.

For detailed Kaibab National Forest Christmas tree tag information throughout the season, visit http://bit.ly/KNFChristmasTags.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest