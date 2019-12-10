OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Wed, Dec. 11
Weather  22.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

North Kaibab spreads holiday spirit with free Christmas trees
A season of sharing

A fresh cut Christmas tree is set up in the Fredonia Senior Center Dec. 6. (Photo/Kaibab National Forest)

A fresh cut Christmas tree is set up in the Fredonia Senior Center Dec. 6. (Photo/Kaibab National Forest)

Originally Published: December 10, 2019 9:42 a.m.

FREDONIA, Ariz. — The North Kaibab Ranger District of Kaibab National Forest is spreading holiday cheer within the communities of Fredonia, Arizona and Kanab, Utah. Last week, district employees donated two Christmas trees, one to the Fredonia Senior Center and the other to the Kanab Senior Center.

The North Kaibab Ranger District Employees Association covered the cost of the Christmas tree tags, and members of the district timber management program handled locating, harvesting and delivering the beautiful trees from the forest to the senior centers.

photo

The North Kaibab Ranger District employees helped spread Christmas cheer by donating a tree to senior centers in Fredonia and Kanab. (Photo/Kaibab National Forest

"Tis the season for giving, and this was a great way to do something nice for our community," said Liz O'Dell Forestry Technician with the Kaibab National Forest.

The senior centers were thankful for the gesture and it inspired some to continue in the giving spirit.

"We turned it into a giving tree to help support the local Care and Share,” said Jerica Bauer, Activity Director for the Kanab Senior Center. “The seniors love seeing it."

Anyone who would like to spruce up their home or office with a Kaibab Christmas tree, and make it a part of a holiday traditions, tree tags can be purchased from the Kaibab National Forest offices on the North and South Kaibab and Tusayan Ranger Districts. More information is available from the Tusayan Ranger District at (928) 638-2443, from Williams Ranger District at (928) 635-5600 and on the North Kaibab Ranger District at (928) 643-7395.

For detailed Kaibab National Forest Christmas tree tag information throughout the season, visit http://bit.ly/KNFChristmasTags.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kaibab National Forest to offer Christmas tree tags starting Nov. 16
North Kaibab Christmas Tree tags for sale
Kaibab Forest announces Christmas tree cutting permits
Kaibab Plateau Christmas tree tags available now
Christmas Tree tags now available for Kaibab Plateau

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites