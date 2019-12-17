Around the Canyon: Week of Dec. 18

Grand Canyon School Title 1 parent meeting Dec. 18

Grand Canyon School administrators will conduct a parent meeting on Title 1 funding from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in the school library.

Rec Center Holiday Fest Dec. 20

Bring your friends and family and head over to the Grand Canyon Rec Center for a night of games, prizes and food. Activities will include an ugly sweater contest, white elephant gift exchange and gingerbread house decorating.

Grand Canyon Basketball vs. Rock Point Dec. 20

The Grand Canyon Phantoms varsity and junior varsity basketball teams will take on Rock Point beginning at 1 p.m. Dec. 20. JV girls kick off the contests at 1 p.m., followed by the JV boys at 2:30 p.m., varsity girls at 4 p.m. and varisty boys at 5:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon School holiday break Dec. 23-Jan. 2

Grand Canyon School will be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 2 for winter break. Classes will resume Jan. 6.

Rec Center Holiday Sing-A-Long Dec. 24

Stop by the Grand Canyon Rec Center on Christmas Eve, sit by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and sing Christmas carols. This event is free and open to the community.



Christmas Social Dec. 25

Celebrate the season and share food and festivities with your family and friends at the Grand Canyon Rec Center’s Christmas Social at 11 a.m. Christmas Day. Food will be provided, just bring your holiday spirit.

Flagstaff shopping trip Dec. 27

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Dec. 27. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center - those interested should give at least two days notice.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 to 9 p.m. every Sunday at the school gym.

Flu shots available at North Country HealthCare

North Country HealthCare is offering flu shots on a walk-in basis during normal business hours. Shots are covered by most insurance providers and a sliding fee scale is available for those without insurance. More information is available by calling (928) 638-2551.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays at the Rec Center in the Piano Room at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.