Finding a past-time: Grand Canyon and Tusayan offer winter activities for locals

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Living in an outdoor-focused location can be difficult when the weather gets cold. Grand Canyon Village is no different, but there are still several options for activities without having to head to more populated areas. Here are some ideas for things to do when winter gets going.

Tour a local attraction. This area is known for tourism, after all, and it can be fun to learn new things about the place you live. Spend some time exploring one of the museums or visitor centers in Grand Canyon National Park, or head into Tusayan and visit the fire department or the Forest Service offices. There’s probably a lot more going on than you’d expect.

Cheer on your team. If you have a little extra time on the weekends, why not support Grand Canyon High School athletes? Check the school’s website at www.grandcanyonschool.org for upcoming games and be sure to get some popcorn.

Pitch in. Despite being such a small community, there are several ways to volunteer at Grand Canyon Village and in Tusayan if you have some extra time. Groups like the local Food Pantry or Grand Canyon Lion’s Club are working to help people here in the park, and are usually looking for extra hands. Spending an afternoon working with a local organization can be a fun way to engage with where you live.

Play a game. Most gathering spaces in the park have a collection of board and card games for public use. Gather some friends and have a tournament with your favorites.

Take a hike. While the cold means you might have to bundle up a bit more, it also means there will be fewer people on the trails. As always, you need to use caution if you’re heading into the Canyon, but there’s plenty to see on the rim itself. Explore a new part of the Rim Trail, or head out into Kaibab National Forest. It’s amazing how different it is in the winter versus the summer.