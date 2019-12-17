OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Wed, Dec. 18
Weather  27.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Governor Ducey reveals new state highway signs
Welcome to Arizona

Gov. Doug Ducey unveiled six new welcome sign designs for the state's roadways Dec. 11. (Photos courtesy of the Governor's Office)

Gov. Doug Ducey unveiled six new welcome sign designs for the state's roadways Dec. 11. (Photos courtesy of the Governor's Office)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 17, 2019 9:23 a.m.

PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon is among six iconic Arizona landscapes that will appear on new signs welcoming visitors to the state.

Gov. Doug Ducey, the Arizona Office of Tourism and the state Department of Transportation Wednesday unveiled designs for new “Welcome to Arizona” signs that will replace nearly 3-decades-old signs along highways near borders with other states.

According to Ducey’s office, other landscapes that will appear on the the new signs include Saguaro National Park in the Tucson area, Sedona’s Red Rocks, Horseshoe Bend on the Colorado River, the San Francisco Peaks overlooking Flagstaff and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“These signs showcase Arizona’s unmatched natural beauty,” Ducey said. “There’s no better way to welcome visitors to our state than with the natural splendor that is Arizona.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona highway signs honor Grand Canyon’s 100th anniversary
Ducey puts Grand Canyon Protection Plan on the books
Ducey appoints new director of Arizona State Parks and Trails
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rolls out school safety package
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey gets second term in Republican sweep

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites