Governor Ducey reveals new state highway signs
Welcome to Arizona
PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon is among six iconic Arizona landscapes that will appear on new signs welcoming visitors to the state.
Gov. Doug Ducey, the Arizona Office of Tourism and the state Department of Transportation Wednesday unveiled designs for new “Welcome to Arizona” signs that will replace nearly 3-decades-old signs along highways near borders with other states.
According to Ducey’s office, other landscapes that will appear on the the new signs include Saguaro National Park in the Tucson area, Sedona’s Red Rocks, Horseshoe Bend on the Colorado River, the San Francisco Peaks overlooking Flagstaff and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument along the U.S.-Mexico border.
“These signs showcase Arizona’s unmatched natural beauty,” Ducey said. “There’s no better way to welcome visitors to our state than with the natural splendor that is Arizona.”
