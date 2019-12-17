Report: Deadly bat disease may have arrived at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Mentioning the word "bat" might conjure up images of large fangs, deadly diseases and even cloaked vampires; the reality, however, is a lot smaller and fluffier.

There are several species of bats found on the Kaibab Plateau — big brown bats, silver-haired bats and Mexican free-tailed bats are common in the area. They all have one thing in common: they are prolific eaters of insects. A common big brown bat (which is only about five inches long and weighs less than an ounce) can eat about 1,000 mosquitos in an hours. They also eat other insects comsidered harmful to both humans and agriculture, including beetles, earworms and even wasps.

But bats' ability to provide organic pest control has been hindered by a disease that, in some locations, is decimating their numbers.

The fungus Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd) has potentially been detected on a fringed myotis (Myotis thysanodes) at Grand Canyon National Park. The bat was captured and sampled for the fungus in April 2019 during routine surveillance by park biologists.

Pd is a fungus that causes white-nose syndrome (WNS), a deadly disease for bats that can spread rapidly. The bat did not show any signs of WNS, and the disease has not been detected in bats at Grand Canyon.

Laboratory results from Northern Arizona University suggested the fungus may have been present in a single swab sample collected from the bat. The amount of Pd detected in the sample was very low and is considered an inconclusive result based on standard case definitions for this disease.

This means that the fungus has not been definitively detected, but there is a chance that it has arrived in Grand Canyon.

What is WNS?

WNS was first detected in the U.S. in upstate New York in 2007, although earlier photos of bats with the distinctive white powder on their snouts suggests it has been present in the country since 2006. Pd attacks the bare skin of hibernating bats, and as it grows, it causes metabolic changes in the bats that makes them more active, burning up fat stores required to survive the winter.

Researchers are unsure where WNS originated or how it got to the United States. Pd spores can last a long time on surfaces such as clothes, shoes and outdoor gear, so even though people do not get white-nose syndrome, they can unknowingly move the fungus from one place to another — the most likely way that Pd found its way to North America.

How bad is it?

According to the Department of Interior’s WNS Respone Team, WNS has killed millions of bats in North America. At some sites, 90 to 100 percent of bats have died. Several species are affected, with the hardest-hit being the northern long-eared bat, little brown bat and tricolored bat.

Other species, like the Virginia big-eared bat, have been found with Pd, but they don’t show signs of being sick with white-nose syndrome.

Pd was unknown to science until it was found on North American bats. After that, researchers began looking for it elsewhere and found it on bats in Europe and Asia, where bats do not appear to get as sick from the fungus as they do in North America.

There is no cure for white-nose syndrome, but scientists from all over the world are working together to study the disease, how it spreads and infects bats and what can be done to control it. Several experimental treatments, including a vaccine and making changes to bat habitats, are in progress.

Is it spreading at Grand Canyon?

Additional sampling of bats and bat guano in the park in June did not detect evidence of Pd, nor has the fungus been detected in samples collected over past years from bats in the park. In light of this inconclusive result, the park will increase surveillance for Pd and WNS this winter and spring.

"With the recent spread of Pd across Texas and into the west, it is important to increase efforts to better understand the movement of Pd into the southwest," said Grand Canyon Wildlife Biologist Brandon Holton. "Collecting samples in winter and spring increases the likelihood of detecting Pd and WNS, as bats are infected during hibernation over winter and shed the fungus shortly after emergence in the spring."

In other regions of North America where Pd has been found, surveillance work has shown that Pd is likely to increase at a location in subsequent years following the initial detection.

"Detections of Pd in other regions of the U.S. have preceded development of WNS in bats by a few years," Holton said. "However in more arid southwestern environments, this pattern may not necessarily emerge, as many bat species in the southwest tend to hibernate singularly or in low densities, which may reduce disease transmission among bat populations."

Grand Canyon is home to 22 bat species; of those, 12 are hibernating species, which makes them potentially susceptible to WNS.

Over the past four years, Grand Canyon and Arizona Game and Fish Department biologists have monitored bats across Grand Canyon's unique elevation gradient using acoustic detectors to determine species composition and seasonal activity patterns. This information will be valuable for understanding potential impacts of WNS if the disease arrives to the park. Biologists also capture bats at these locations to conduct Pd/WNS surveillance and assess the overall health of the bat population.

"Many hibernating bat species in the West have not yet been exposed to the fungus, to our knowledge," said Jeremy Coleman, National White-nose Syndrome Coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which leads the national response to WNS. "The work of biologists, like those at Grand Canyon, to detect when Pd arrives and how disease may or may not manifest in local species and habitats is critical to our understanding of the threat it will pose to bats in these regions."

The National Park Service actively protects bats and their hibernacula, implementing actions to reduce the risk of spreading the fungus that causes WNS into uninfected parks. These actions include providing extensive education materials; screening visitors and gear; disinfection; and, when necessary, closure of caves used by bats.

One cave in Grand Canyon National Park is open to the public, the Cave of the Domes. The best way visitors can help protect bats is by staying out of closed caves. Park visitors should avoid contact with bats and notify park rangers of any dead or sick bats they see.