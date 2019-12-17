OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Wed, Dec. 18
Weather  27.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Reward offered in investigation of mule deer poaching near Mountainaire

Originally Published: December 17, 2019 10:07 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is investigating the poaching of a mule deer buck between Oct. 27 and 29 on the Kaibab Plateau in Game Management Unit 12AW.

The dead buck was left for waste at a wildlife water east of the road 235A and the poacher made no attempt to hide the animal. Game camera photos from the area show three individuals at the scene on the day the incident likely occurred and AZGFD is asking for any information that may identify these individuals.

“Someone may have seen these three individuals in the area,” said AZGFD Wildlife Manager Todd Buck. “We need assistance from the public to identify the individuals responsible. This is the action of a criminal — no true sportsman would leave game in the field to rot.”

At the time the poaching occurred, there were active hunts and many hunters were actively scouting for upcoming hunts. It is also hoped that other outdoor recreationists were in the area and may have seen something or have valuable information about this crime.

Anyone with information about this case can call AZGFD’s Operation Game Thief hotline at (800) 352-0700 or visit www.azgfd.com/ogt and refer to case #19-003719.

Callers may remain anonymous upon request and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500 in this case upon arrest.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Game and Fish offering reward for information on North Rim poaching
Game and Fish seek information to catch deer poacher on Arizona Strip
Game and Fish investigation centers on suspected poacher
Game and Fish seeks information to catch deer poacher on Arizona Strip
Suspects caught in illegal killing of doe

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites