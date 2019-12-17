Shipping it out: Grand Canyon Post Office handles holiday packages with ease

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — When the Christmas season rolls around, Christine “Krissy” Root, Postmaster at the Grand Canyon Post Office turns into a real life Santa Claus.

With an influx of hundreds of packages during the holiday, Root says she’s excited to service the community here.



“We expect to handle about 300 to 600 packages per day this year. During the rest of the year we handle 200-300 daily on the average,” she said.

Root has been working at the Grand Canyon Post Office for five years. She worked her way up the ranks starting as a part-time clerk in Williams and a supervisor in Winslow and Flagstaff. She has worked 13 years at the USPS. Prior to working at the post office, she was a waitress, which she said she loved.

“I worked at Mike and Rhonda’s Restaurant in Flagstaff for a bit,” she said.



Serving alongside Root at Grand Canyon Post Office is Jennifer Hill, retail associate who has been working for the postal service for three and a half years.



“Jennifer is amazing at her job and always goes above and beyond for our customers. It’s really a pleasure to work with her,” Root said. “Hill has a home in Crown King and goes home on weekends.”



Katrina Granstrom, clerk from the Williams Post Office is currently on loan to help out during this busy season.

Both Root and Hill are happy to be a part of the U.S. Postal Service and the Grand Canyon Community.

“We are proud to be able to deliver packages and letters from loved ones during the holiday season and all through the year. We wish all of our friends and customers a safe and happy holiday season,” Root said.

Retail hours this season are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Post Office box lobby is open from 5: a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

To avoid shipping glitches this season, Root suggests the following tips:

Use a strong study box with no writing on the outside;

Package contents tightly and securely using newspaper, bubble wrap or other cushioning inside;

Remove batteries from toys and appliances;

Package food items in secure protective leak-proof containers or wrapping;

Seal your package with strong, reinforced packing tape. DO NOT use paper or string on the outside;

Print the complete name and address including zip code in large print on one side of the package only and make sure you print your return name and address in upper left corner;

Place a piece of paper inside the package containing the sender’s address and the recipient’s address and list of the contents and

Be sure to keep shipping deadlines in mind when planning to send packages this season.

The United States Post Office website is www.usps.com and is open 24/7 to order stamps and free Priority Mail packages supplies, pay for and print postage and request free package pickup by your carrier for Priority Mail items.