OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Wed, Dec. 18
Weather  27.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Women veteran divers assist National Park Service in underwater surveys

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh greets veterans upon their return to Channel Islands National Park. The veterans were thrilled to meet him. Walsh, a long time supporter of the Channel Islands, was at the park to meet with the superintendent. (Brent Sumner/Instudio8 via NPS)

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh greets veterans upon their return to Channel Islands National Park. The veterans were thrilled to meet him. Walsh, a long time supporter of the Channel Islands, was at the park to meet with the superintendent. (Brent Sumner/Instudio8 via NPS)

Originally Published: December 17, 2019 10:17 a.m.

VENTURA, Calif. — Three female veterans of the Armed Services joined the National Park Service (NPS) for a week conducting shipwreck surveys at Channel Islands National Park Nov. 22.

The veterans, each with distinguished careers serving the U.S. Army and Navy, are sponsored by the Wounded American Veterans Experience SCUBA (WAVES)—a program that helps veterans recover from combat and non-combat related trauma including PTSD.

The veterans are part of an all-female NPS and NOAA dive team including a marine biologist, archaeologist, boat captain, dive instructor and submerged resources expert.

“The NPS and WAVES have been working together for several years to support injured veterans,” said Channel Islands National Park Superintendent Ethan McKinley. “We are honored to provide these veterans an opportunity to heal and to experience the spectacular kelp forests at Channel Islands National Park.”

Gina Harden, a veteran who started her U.S. Navy career as the 7th female military deep sea diver, is a support diver sponsored by the Women’s Divers Hall of Fame. At the onset of the trip Harden said, “I am lucky, blessed, and honored to be here. With my 35 years as a Navy diver, I can help mentor these veterans, to listen, to be a sounding board, and to support them.”

WAVES divers Bonnie Casler and Alexandria McIntyre, each U.S. Army veterans, are novice divers who will be diving at the Channel Islands for their first time.

Casler, a retired Army Master Sergeant who served for 23 years, describes her experience diving as restorative.

“It’s the calm underwater, the bubbles, the peace and quiet, that I haven’t felt in years,” she said.

McIntyre, an Army signal support systems specialist who served just shy of three years, said it was a big deal.

“This is a big deal to step out of those safe zones, those comfort zones. WAVES has brought me the sense of comfort and confidence. Things get better, you just have to find the thing that gets you better. We found WAVES,” she said.

Casler and McIntyre will also find for their first time on this venture, the camaraderie of a network of experienced female divers and the magnificent kelp forests and historic shipwrecks of the Channel Islands.

They will gain exposure to the science and preservation mission of the NPS as they document and assess the shipwrecks and other underwater historical resources in the waters surrounding Channel Islands National Park.

About the WAVES Project

WAVES Project is a nonprofit organization that was established to provide wounded veterans with service connected disabilities to experience the freedom and challenge of scuba diving. Their mission recognizes the unique properties of the aquatic environment that are ideal for combat wounded veterans as they rehabilitate from various injuries received in combat such as amputations, spinal cord injuries, PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injuries, along with a host of other injuries received in battle.

Scuba diving takes the advantages of the properties of water, including weightless and limited audio input, allowing combat wounded veterans to exercise in a therapeutic environment. They provide training in specialized SCUBA equipment suited to the person based on their physical needs.

About the Women Divers Hall of Fame

Women Divers Hall of Fame is an international non-profit professional honor society whose mission is dedicated to recognizing and honoring woman divers that have made outstanding contributions to the arts, science, medicine, media, deep sea exploration, underwater archaeology, medicine, equipment technology, diving, conservation, and more.

Information provided by NPS

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Wounded vets help preserve history, enhance recreation at Lake Mead
Free entrance to National Parks in honor of Veterans Day Nov. 11-12
Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
Lake Mead Rangers perform multiple visitors rescues in one week
Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrated at Grand Canyon National Park May 28

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites