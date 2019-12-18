Kaibab National Forest announces holiday office closures
WILLIAMS, Ariz.— All offices of the Kaibab National Forest will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 as well as Jan. 1, 2020, in observance of the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays. The office closures include the Kaibab National Forest Supervisor's Office, Williams Ranger Station, Tusayan Ranger Station, and North Kaibab Ranger Station.
While Kaibab National Forest offices are typically closed for both Christmas and New Year's Day, the addition of Dec. 24 to the federal holiday schedule this year was announced yesterday by an Executive Order signed by President Trump.
Following the Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 holidays, Kaibab National Forest offices will reopen for normal business on Dec. 26. Following the Jan. 1 holiday, Kaibab National Forest offices will reopen for normal business on Jan. 2.
Christmas tree permits for the Kaibab National Forest will be sold until the close of business on Dec. 23. Those seeking to obtain these permits should plan their visit to Kaibab National Forest offices prior to the holiday closures.
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Update: Grand Canyon Village still without power, some roads closed
- Montezuma Castle celebrates 113 years as a National Monument
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Reward offered in investigation of mule deer poaching near Mountainaire
- Body of man who drowned in creek found; fourth to die there this month
- Around the Canyon: Week of Dec. 18
- Looking for Christmas cheer: Celebrate the holidays Canyon-style
- Wolves relocated to Isle Royale National Park finding plenty to eat
- Town of Tusayan declares state of emergency due to snow, lack of electricity
- Update: Grand Canyon Village still without power, some roads closed
- Snow blankets Grand Canyon, more on the way
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Hiker found dead in Zion National Park was concession worker
- Power restored to Tusayan and Grand Canyon
- 3 outfitter guides convicted, banned from Arizona forests
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Williams facing up to 23 inches of snow as storm expected Thanksgiving Day
- Study looks at potential for massive flooding in Flagstaff
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: