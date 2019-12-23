Firewood cutting season extended through end of February in Tusayan

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Kaibab National Forest is extending the firewood collection season in specific areas on the Tusayan Ranger District for those woodcutters who have previously obtained a fuelwood permit. Only existing permit holders will be able to take advantage of the two-month extension, which will go through the end of February 2020.

Specifically, current Kaibab National Forest fuelwood permit holders will be authorized to collect firewood in two general areas on the Tusayan Ranger District until Feb. 29, rather than the typical season end date for that area of Dec. 31. The two collection areas are as follows:

• The Watts Free-Use Permit Area is located in the Upper Basin north of Forest Road 307. Within this area, there are several designated free-use firewood units covering close to 300 acres.

• The Ten-X Paid-Use Permit Area is located within Ten-X Campground about 2 miles south of the Town of Tusayan just off State Route 64. Within this area, there are three designated units of ponderosa pine rounds that were cut in spring 2019.

“We were able to identify a few very good access roads to these fuelwood areas that we are confident can withstand winter driving conditions without sustaining resource damage,” said Andy Kelher, deputy district ranger for the Williams and Tusayan districts of the Kaibab National Forest.

The extended firewood collection season applies only to the two designated areas on the Tusayan Ranger District and is only available for those woodcutters who currently have or will obtain a firewood permit prior to the Dec. 31 cutoff date.

While the removal of firewood is typically permitted only from the specific district for which the permit was issued, the Kaibab National Forest will accept permits from all three ranger districts — Tusayan, Williams and North Kaibab — for the purposes of participating in this unique firewood collection season extension in the Tusayan area. All other usual permit rules and restrictions apply.

All firewood permits issued by the Kaibab National Forest will include a map and detailed cutting regulations as well as load tags, which must be physically attached to each ¼ cord of firewood and visible from the rear of the vehicle. The goal of this load tagging system is to ensure accountability for the amount of wood removed from the forest and to inform planning for future firewood cutting areas to meet public need and forest restoration objectives.

Firewood cutting permits can be obtained at the following locations and during the specified hours Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays:

• Williams Ranger District, 742 S. Clover Road, Williams; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; (928) 635-5600

• Tusayan Ranger District, 176 Lincoln Log Loop, Tusayan; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; (928) 638-2443

The firewood gathering season on the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest ended Nov. 30. Officials anticipate that the 2020 season on the North Kaibab district will begin around May 1.

Detailed firewood cutting information and maps are available on the Kaibab National Forest website at http://bit.ly/KNFfuelwood.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest