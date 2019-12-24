Grand Canyon to receive up to 4 inches of snow Dec. 24
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – At 6:30 a.m. heavy snow was falling from Williams to Flagstaff to Munds Park spreading eastward to near Clints Well, according to the National Weather Service
Snow forecast from 3 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 24
Grand Canyon 2 to 4 inches
Williams 6 to 10 inches
Doney Park 1 to 3 inches Flagstaff 5 to 9 inches
Forest Lakes 4 to 8 inches
Fredonia 0 inches
Heber-Overgaard 1 to 2 inches
Jacob Lake 2 to 4 inches
North Rim 8 to 12 inches
Valle 0 to 1 inches
Totals provided by NWS
Snow rates of up to two inches per hour are possible and additional snowfall is expected for elevations above 6,000 foot. Current weather conditions in Williams include light snowfall, a high of 34 degrees and a 13 mph wind out of the southeast.
A winter weather advisory was issued by the NWS at 3:15 a.m. for the Kaibab Plateau which includes Grand Canyon Village, Flagstaff and areas above 6,500 foot elevation. The advisory remains in effect until 11 p.m. tonight.
The NWS is predicting additional snow accumulations of two to seven inches, with up to 20 inches over the San Francisco Peaks.
Other areas to be impacted include Doney Park, Flagstaff, Forest Lakes, Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Heber-Overgaard, Jacob Lake, North Rim Grand Canyon, Valle and Williams.
A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The NWS encourages travelers to delay travel until later today and to look for reduced visibilities at times.
