Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Fri, Dec. 27
Weather  26.0 weather icon
Grand Canyon under winter weather advisory as snow showers continue

Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon National Park Dec. 26 at 5:15 p.m. (Photo/Grand Canyon National Park)

Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon National Park Dec. 26 at 5:15 p.m. (Photo/Grand Canyon National Park)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 27, 2019 9:02 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Grand Canyon is currently under a winter weather advisory until 5 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.

Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected with periods of snow and snow showers above 4,500 feet. Snow is expected to accumulate above 5,000 feet for areas near Grand Canyon, Fredonia, Jacob Lake, North Rim, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman and Valle.

Additional snow forecast from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 27

Grand Canyon – 2 to 4 inches

Fredonia – 0 to 1 inches

Jacob Lake – 2 to 4 inches

North Rim – 3 to 5 inches

Prescott – 1 to 2 inches

Prescott Valley – 1 to 2 inches

Seligman – 1 to 3 inches

Valle – 1 to 3 inches

As of 6 p.m. Dec. 26, State Route 64 between Grand Canyon Village and Desert View was closed. Hermit Road, located within the Park is also closed. Grand Canyon National Park stated that visitors should avoid traveling due to difficult driving conditions that are expected throughout the region.

"You will have a better chance of viewing the Canyon if you wait until the weekend to visit. Also, there is a good chance the canyon will be hidden by fog tomorrow," the Park posted on a Facebook feed Dec. 26.

More information about road opening/closure updates is available at 928-638-7496 and online at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/weather-condition.htm.

Those traveling on the roads outside of the park should look for reduced visibilities at times.

A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for Arizona can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

