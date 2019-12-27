OFFERS
Snow showers to continue through Saturday in Williams

Snow continues to fall from a winter storm that started Dec. 24. (Photo/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 27, 2019 8:45 a.m.

Additional snow forecast from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 28

Williams - 3 to 5 inches

Doney Park - 1 to 3 inches

Flagstaff - 2 to 4 inches

Sedona - 1 to 2 inches

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches is expected with localized amounts up to 6 inches for areas near Doney Park, Flagstaff, Sedona and Williams Dec. 27-28, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow will continue to accumulate above 5,000 feet, falling as low as 4,000 feet in heavier showers through Saturday. Travelers throughout northern and central Arizona should be prepared for snow and winter weather driving conditions through Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of 33 degrees today in Williams. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy conditions with a low around 17. New snow accumulation tonight is expected to be less than one inch overnight.

Saturday, there is a 10 percent chance of snow showers before 11 a.m. It is expected to be sunny, with a high near 29 and a northwest wind of 5 to 11 mph late Saturday.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

