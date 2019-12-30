Four Rollers League: High scorers Swatling, Barrow win hams
Originally Published: December 30, 2019 10:43 a.m.
Four Rollers League members Steve Swatling (left) and Natalie Barrow received hamd for achieving the best score plaus handicap during week 14. The hams were donated by the Best Western Squire Inn. Visit www.grandcanyonnews.com for week 14 scores.
