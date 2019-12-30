OFFERS
Grand Canyon bird counters tally 48 species
Annual bird count continues into January

About 20 volunteers gathered for Grand Canyon’s Christmas bird count Dec. 15. (Photo/NPS)

About 20 volunteers gathered for Grand Canyon's Christmas bird count Dec. 15. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: December 30, 2019 10:32 a.m.

photo

A snow goose, rare in Arizona, was seen prior to the count at Phantom Ranch. (Photo/USGS)

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On Dec. 15, more than 20 people ventured out into wind, snow and freezing temperatures to participate in the Grand Canyon Christmas bird count.

While the weather kept bird activity low, the counters still tallied 48 species — just shy of the recent average of 50.

Highlights and uncommon sightings included eared grebes, wild turkeys, sharp-shinned hawks and Williamson’s sapsuckers. A snow goose that was seen at Phantom Ranch for nearly three weeks leading up to count day apparently preferred not to be counted and disappeared ahead of the storm.

Christmas Bird Count season continues into early January for those interested in volunteering.

