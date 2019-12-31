OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Wed, Jan. 01
Weather  34.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Missing person search underway at Grand Canyon

Martin Edward O'Connor has been missing in Grand Canyon National Park since Dec. 22. (Photo courtesy of NPS)

Martin Edward O'Connor has been missing in Grand Canyon National Park since Dec. 22. (Photo courtesy of NPS)

Originally Published: December 31, 2019 11:10 a.m.

Grand Canyon, Ariz. -- The National Park Service is conducting a missing person search at Grand Canyon National Park.

Martin Edward O'Connor, 58, of La Porte, Texas was last seen on Dec. 22, 2019, at Yavapai Lodge on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. O'Connor is believed to be traveling alone and stayed at Yavapai Lodge from Dec. 17-22.

O'Connor is described as a white male, 5'10" in height, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and is bald. He is thought to be wearing Carhartt-style work clothing and a blue plaid shirt.

Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Martin O'Connor to please call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009; or online at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking "Submit a Tip" or by email at: e-mail us.

A missing person investigation is on-going, no further information is available at this time.

Information provided by the National Park Service

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Search for missing California man scaled back
Policing the parks: ISB cold cases remain open
Double-fatality under investigation at Grand Canyon National Park
Update: Body located near Black Bridge in Grand Canyon National Park
Search for missing hikers in Grand Canyon being scaled back

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites