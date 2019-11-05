Around the Canyon: Week of Nov. 6

Board Game night Nov. 6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host board game night beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 6. Bring a friend and a game and play with others.

Super Smash Bros. night Nov. 7

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host Super Smash Bros. video game night beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 7. Bring a friend and play with others.

Movie Night: “Lion King” Nov. 8

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Lion King” (Rated PG) starring Don Glover, Beyoncé and Seth Rogen. After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Twin Arrows Casino trip Nov. 9

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to the Twin Arrows Casino Resort Nov. 9. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Veterans Day luncheon Nov. 11

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a luncheon for veterans and their families beginning at noon Nov. 11. Stop by and show your appreciation for their service.

Table tennis tournament Nov. 11

Everyone is invited to participate in a table tennis tournament Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Rec Center.

Flagstaff shopping trip Nov. 15, 20 & 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Nov. 4, 15, 20 and 26. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Phoenix Mac & Cheese Festival trip Nov. 16

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor an overnight trip to Phoenix for the Mac & Cheese Festival Nov. 16-17. Cost is $90 per person and includes transportation and lodging. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days notice.

Flu shots available at North Country HealthCare

North Country HealthCare is offering flu shots on a walk-in basis during normal business hours. Shots are covered by most insurance providers and a sliding fee scale is available for those without insurance. More information is available by calling (928) 638-2551.

Rotary Holiday Dinner Dance Tickets on sale

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club is selling tickets for the 2019 Holiday Dinner Dance, which takes place at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Tickets are $50 per person and are available from any Rotary Club member. A Chevy Trax will be raffled off at the event this year. Raffle tickets are $25 each and may be purchased prior to the event or at the Dinner Dance.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.