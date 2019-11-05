OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Fri, Nov. 08
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Four Rollers League: Week 7 of 25

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 5, 2019 noon

PLACE W L

Y Ask Y 21.5 10.5

Iron Turds 20 12

Guttercorns 13.5 14.5

Holy Bowlers 13.5 14.5

The Spoilers 13 15

Four Play 6.5 21.5

Turkeys – Becca Harris +1, game two

Splits – John Vail (6-10), Julie Aldaz (3-5-7)

Strike Pot – Andrew Aldaz missed $63

High game, scratch – Y ask Y (543)

High series, scratch – Y ask Y (1599)

High game, handicap – Guttercorns (717)

High series, handicap – Y ask Y (2063)

Men’s high game, scratch – Pete Jones (176)

Men’s high series, scratch – Pete Jones (449)

Men’s high game, handicap – Pete Jones (206)

Men’s high series, handicap – Brady Harris (540)

Women’s high game, scratch – Clarinda Vail (154)

Women’s high series, scratch – Julie Aldaz (388)

Women’s high game, handicap – Paula Evans (214)

Women’s high series, handicap – Becca Harris (564)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Four Rollers League: Week 5 of 25
Four Rollers League: Week 2 of 25
Four Rollers League Winners 2018
Four Rollers Bowling League standings (week seven)
Bowling news, week of Oct. 21, 2009

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites