Four Rollers League: Week 7 of 25
PLACE W L
Y Ask Y 21.5 10.5
Iron Turds 20 12
Guttercorns 13.5 14.5
Holy Bowlers 13.5 14.5
The Spoilers 13 15
Four Play 6.5 21.5
Turkeys – Becca Harris +1, game two
Splits – John Vail (6-10), Julie Aldaz (3-5-7)
Strike Pot – Andrew Aldaz missed $63
High game, scratch – Y ask Y (543)
High series, scratch – Y ask Y (1599)
High game, handicap – Guttercorns (717)
High series, handicap – Y ask Y (2063)
Men’s high game, scratch – Pete Jones (176)
Men’s high series, scratch – Pete Jones (449)
Men’s high game, handicap – Pete Jones (206)
Men’s high series, handicap – Brady Harris (540)
Women’s high game, scratch – Clarinda Vail (154)
Women’s high series, scratch – Julie Aldaz (388)
Women’s high game, handicap – Paula Evans (214)
Women’s high series, handicap – Becca Harris (564)
