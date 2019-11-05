Grand Canyon celebrates Native American Heritage Month in November
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park is hosting free Native American heritage and diversity events Nov. 5 and 6.
On Nov. 5, The evening program, titled "Engaging Difference: Remembering the Past, Dreaming the Future" featured a talk by Dr. Carolyn Finney about inclusion, diversity and equity on public lands.
On Nov. 6, a Native American Heritage celebration will be held at the Shrine of the Ages from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with special demonstrations by Apache Dishchii'bikoh Crown Dancers and Hopi Dupkia Hoyam Dancers andAntelope Track Dance Group. Grand Canyon National Park's extensive Native American histories make it an ideal place for the public to learn about, acknowledge, and appreciate Native American culture.
Information provided by NPS
