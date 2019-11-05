OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Fri, Nov. 08
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon celebrates Native American Heritage Month in November

The Native American Indian Heritage Celebration will feature performances from regional Native American tribes.
Photo/NPS

The Native American Indian Heritage Celebration will feature performances from regional Native American tribes.

Originally Published: November 5, 2019 10:29 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park is hosting free Native American heritage and diversity events Nov. 5 and 6.

On Nov. 5, The evening program, titled "Engaging Difference: Remembering the Past, Dreaming the Future" featured a talk by Dr. Carolyn Finney about inclusion, diversity and equity on public lands.

On Nov. 6, a Native American Heritage celebration will be held at the Shrine of the Ages from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with special demonstrations by Apache Dishchii'bikoh Crown Dancers and Hopi Dupkia Hoyam Dancers andAntelope Track Dance Group. Grand Canyon National Park's extensive Native American histories make it an ideal place for the public to learn about, acknowledge, and appreciate Native American culture.

Information provided by NPS

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Experience regional Native culture at Grand Canyon's Native American Indian Heritage Fest Nov. 9
Grand Canyon to celebrate Native American Heritage Month Nov. 9
Grand Canyon National Park to celebrate National Native American Heritage Month
Around the Canyon
Native American Heritage celebration highlights

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites