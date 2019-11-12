Four Rollers League: Week 8 of 25
Four Rollers League
(Week 8 of 25)
PLACE W L
Y Ask Y 22.5 9.5
Iron Turds 21 11
Holy Bowlers 17.5 14.5
Pin Heads 14 18
Guttercorns 13.5 18.5
Four Play 7.5 24.5
Turkeys – Sandy Hoblin, Becca Harris, game one, Clarinda Vail, game two
Splits – Clarinda Vail (5-10), Jane Gibson (5-7)
Strike Pot – Natalie Barrow missed $131
High game, scratch – Iron Turds (547)
High series, scratch – Iron Turds (1571)
High game, handicap – Iron Turds (722)
High series, handicap – Iron Turds (2096)
Men’s high game, scratch – John Vail (177)
Men’s high series, scratch – John Vail (477)
Men’s high game, handicap – John Vail (201)
Men’s high series, handicap – John Vail (567)
Women’s high game, scratch – Clarinda Vail (174)
Women’s high series, scratch – Clarinda Vail (435)
Women’s high game, handicap – Kathy Tally (215)
Women’s high series, handicap – Paula Evans (559)
- Isabelle Karlsberger takes the helm at Canyon childcare center
- Free entrance to Grand Canyon National Park for Veterans Day
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Free entrance to Grand Canyon National Park for Veterans Day
- House OKs permanent mining ban on 1 mil acres near Grand Canyon
- 'Speeders' take to the rails, head from Williams to Grand Canyon
- Grand Canyon celebrates Native American Heritage Month in November
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Justin Lee Richardson disappeared from the Grand Canyon area in 2001 and has never been found
- Around the Canyon: Week of Nov. 6
- Holly crowned queen of Fat Bear Week
- Red flag warning issued for northern Arizona Oct. 29
- Cynthia Seelhammer hired as Tusayan town manager
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Isabelle Karlsberger takes the helm at Canyon childcare center
- Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch experiences record dryness, high temps
- U.S. nuclear, uranium mining industries hope for Trump bailout
- Havasupai Tribe reject's Stilo's latest development plans
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
More like this story
Sign in to comment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: