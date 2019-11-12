OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Thu, Nov. 14
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Four Rollers League: Week 8 of 25

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 11:10 a.m.

Four Rollers League

(Week 8 of 25)

PLACE W L

Y Ask Y 22.5 9.5

Iron Turds 21 11

Holy Bowlers 17.5 14.5

Pin Heads 14 18

Guttercorns 13.5 18.5

Four Play 7.5 24.5

Turkeys – Sandy Hoblin, Becca Harris, game one, Clarinda Vail, game two

Splits – Clarinda Vail (5-10), Jane Gibson (5-7)

Strike Pot – Natalie Barrow missed $131

High game, scratch – Iron Turds (547)

High series, scratch – Iron Turds (1571)

High game, handicap – Iron Turds (722)

High series, handicap – Iron Turds (2096)

Men’s high game, scratch – John Vail (177)

Men’s high series, scratch – John Vail (477)

Men’s high game, handicap – John Vail (201)

Men’s high series, handicap – John Vail (567)

Women’s high game, scratch – Clarinda Vail (174)

Women’s high series, scratch – Clarinda Vail (435)

Women’s high game, handicap – Kathy Tally (215)

Women’s high series, handicap – Paula Evans (559)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Four Rollers League: Week 5 of 25
Four Rollers League: Week 2 of 25
Four Rollers League: week 9 of 23
Four Rollers League: Week 7 of 25
Four Rollers Bowling League: week 11 of 22

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites