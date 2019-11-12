Grand Canyon School students cheer tourney-bound volleyball team
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 10:37 a.m.
Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon School Cheers Tourney Bound Volleyball Team
Grand Canyon students celebrated the Lady Phantoms' state tournament berth with a pep rally in the gym Nov. 7. The school jazz band played while the team answered the crowd's challenge to perform 100 volleys. First year head coach Elyse Moreno said she was proud of the team and was excited to see the girls grow as players and students over the course of the season.
