Grand Canyon School students cheer tourney-bound volleyball team

Grand Canyon students show their support for the Lady Phantoms volleyball team at a pep rally Nov. 7. (Erin Ford/WCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 10:37 a.m.

Grand Canyon students celebrated the Lady Phantoms' state tournament berth with a pep rally in the gym Nov. 7. The school jazz band played while the team answered the crowd's challenge to perform 100 volleys. First year head coach Elyse Moreno said she was proud of the team and was excited to see the girls grow as players and students over the course of the season.

