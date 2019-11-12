Kaibab Forest announces Christmas tree cutting permits
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Kaibab National Forest will sell over-the-counter and through-the-mail Christmas tree tags for each of its three ranger districts beginning Nov. 18.
The tags are sold in order to allow members of the public to enjoy the popular holiday tradition of cutting one’s own tree. With 1,800 tags available, there should be sufficient supply to meet demand for this sought-after public service, according to the Forest Service.
The $15 permit allows the holder to cut a tree of any species that is not more than 10 feet in height within a designated area on Kaibab National Forest from Nov. 18 – Dec. 24. The tag is good for a tree on the ranger district from which it was purchased and cannot be used to cut a tree on a different district unless specifically noted. No refunds will be made, even if weather conditions prevent access to cutting areas.
Individuals who purchase tags will be provided with a map showing their designated cutting area along with additional tree cutting instructions.
Individuals desiring to purchase Christmas tree tags through the mail should contact the appropriate ranger district office for information on the required process. Turnaround time for arrival of tags through the mail is often 10 or more business days, so individuals desiring these tags should call well in advance to ensure adequate time for their permits to arrive.
The Kaibab National Forest is also pleased to announce that all fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoors initiative. Every Kid Outdoors is a nationwide call to action to connect kids to nature. All fourth graders are eligible to receive an Every Kid Outdoors pass that allows free access to federal lands and waters across the country for a full year. In support of this initiative, the Kaibab National Forest is making available a free Christmas tree permit to every interested fourth grader with an Every Kid Outdoors pass or paper voucher.
More information is available at https://everykidoutdoors.gov. To be eligible for a free Christmas tree permit from the Kaibab National Forest, all fourth graders must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and present their fourth grade pass or paper voucher.
For detailed Kaibab National Forest Christmas tree tag information throughout the season, visit http://bit.ly/KNFChristmasTags.
Information provided by Kaibab National Forest
