NPS builds a welcome shady spot on the South Kaibab Trail
New shelter to aid backcountry hikers who may be in distress

The NPS trail crew recently completed a new shelter earlier this month. (Photo courtesy of Helen Ranney)

The NPS trail crew recently completed a new shelter earlier this month. (Photo courtesy of Helen Ranney)

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 10:11 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — With funding from Grand Canyon Conservancy (GCC), Grand Canyon National Park recently completed a shade structure to help hikers traversing the sometimes-strenuous South Kaibab Trail.

A shelter was partially assembled on the South Rim, flown in and completed installation at the Tipoff area, which is approximately four miles from the South Kaibab Trailhead on the South Rim and two miles from the Colorado River. This is the only shelter structure along the South Kaibab Trail.

"We receive a lot of calls from people on the lower half of the South Kaibab Trail who experience fatigue or are overheated," said Grand Canyon National Park Ranger Debbie Brenchley. "This shelter will benefit people who could use a rest house to recover during their hike, especially during the summer."

The structure is 12 feet by 24 feet with 4-foot overhangs to provide shade around the exterior. It features shade screens to provide air flow, six benches inside and a lightning protection system to protect the structure and occupants from lightning strikes.

There are also two 125-gallon cisterns to provide non-potable water for visitors to use to potentially cool down.

“The building site location was selected based off a shade study I conducted on a computer program based off the longitude and latitude of longest day of the year to optimize shade,” said Grand Canyon’s Historical Architect Craig Chenevert.

The Tipoff area previously had restrooms and an emergency phone box. The emergency phone is being relocated within the shelter.

Funding for the shelter was provided by the Grand Canyon Conservancy (GCC), which is the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park. The National Park Service and GCC jointly installed the shelter.

More photos of the shelter installation can be found here.

Information provided by NPS

