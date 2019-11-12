Philanthropist David Rubenstein donates $10 million for upgrades to Thomas Jefferson Memorial
WASHINGTON — The Thomas Jefferson Memorial joins the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial and other treasured American icons cared for by the National Park Service that will be enhanced by the generosity of businessman and patriotic philanthropist David M. Rubenstein.
David M. Rubenstein, co-founder and co-executive chairman of The Carlyle Group, said Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence, played a central role in the creation of our country.
“Telling the story of his greatness along with his failings will enable visitors to better understand his genius and humanity,” Rubenstein said. “ I am deeply honored and humbled to have this opportunity to help improve and restore this iconic memorial.”
A $10 million donation from Rubenstein to the National Park Foundation will improve the visitor experience at the Jefferson Memorial. The gift will fund a new and expanded state-of-the-art museum in the memorial, incorporating new designs with tactile and auditory elements and providing more perspectives as it shares Jefferson’s multi-faceted story. Additionally, new exhibits will be designed with universal accessibility in mind.
“David Rubenstein’s gift enables the National Park Service to engage visitors in a more dynamic, hands-on experience that explores the complexity of Thomas Jefferson’s life,” said Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation. “Thanks to his generous support, visitors of all ages will have a fuller understanding of Jefferson and his impact on American democracy and culture.”
Dedicated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on April 13, 1943, the Thomas Jefferson Memorial is one of four presidential memorials on the National Mall. The memorial, situated on the Tidal Basin, is also located at the prominent southern point of the north-south vista from the White House. Architect John Russell Pope, influenced by Jefferson’s taste in classical architecture, echoed the style seen in Jefferson’s most famous buildings — Monticello and the University of Virginia Rotunda.
“The American people are direct beneficiaries of David Rubenstein’s many acts of patriotic philanthropy,” said Jeff Reinbold, superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks. “At the Jefferson Memorial, Mr. Rubenstein’s generous gift and patriotism will, once again, shine a light on the diverse stories of America’s past and demonstrate their continued relevance to our nation.”
Information provided by NPS
- Isabelle Karlsberger takes the helm at Canyon childcare center
- Free entrance to Grand Canyon National Park for Veterans Day
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Free entrance to Grand Canyon National Park for Veterans Day
- House OKs permanent mining ban on 1 mil acres near Grand Canyon
- 'Speeders' take to the rails, head from Williams to Grand Canyon
- Grand Canyon celebrates Native American Heritage Month in November
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Justin Lee Richardson disappeared from the Grand Canyon area in 2001 and has never been found
- Around the Canyon: Week of Nov. 6
- Holly crowned queen of Fat Bear Week
- Red flag warning issued for northern Arizona Oct. 29
- Cynthia Seelhammer hired as Tusayan town manager
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Isabelle Karlsberger takes the helm at Canyon childcare center
- Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch experiences record dryness, high temps
- U.S. nuclear, uranium mining industries hope for Trump bailout
- Havasupai Tribe reject's Stilo's latest development plans
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
More like this story
Sign in to comment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: