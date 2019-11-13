North Kaibab implements road closure within bison management area
Infrastructure improvements to begin on 4,000 acre House Rock Wildlife Area
FREDONIA, Ariz. – A temporary road closure is in effect within a 4,000 acre bison management area located inside the House Rock Wildlife Area on the North Kaibab Ranger District.
The temporary road closure is to ensure public safety while providing for the protection of wildlife resources during ongoing bison management activities and the installation of infrastructure improvements along roads within the planning area.
Infrastructure improvements include the installation of double cattle guards, a new corral fence line, upgrades to the existing corral and water features along with installing a new water catchment system.
"This closure is critical for the success of Arizona Game and Fish Department's (AGFD) bison management program," said Natasha Kline, Biologist for the Kaibab National Forest. "It will allow AGFD personnel to safely develop the infrastructure needed to contain and manage the bison recently introduced into the 4,000-acre pasture in the House Rock Wildlife Area."
The short-term closure of roads within the management area will not impede public access to other
Forest Service lands that surround the parcel, or adjacent Bureau of Land Management and National
Park Service managed lands including the South Canyon Trailhead within Grand Canyon National Park.
Information provided by Kaibab National Forest
