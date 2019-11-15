Rule prohibiting organized predator hunting contests goes into effect
PHOENIX, Ariz. — A new rule prohibiting organized hunting contests for predatory and fur-bearing animals became effective Nov. 3.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) reminds constituents that the rule does not apply to lawful hunting of predatory and fur-bearing animals (which is a valuable wildlife management tool) outside of contests as defined by the rule, nor does it apply to events such as fishing tournaments.
For the purposes of the rule, “contest” means a competition where participants must register or record entry and pay a fee, and prizes or cash are awarded to winning or successful participants.
Predatory animals, as defined by Arizona law, are coyotes, bobcats, foxes and skunks. Fur-bearing animals are weasels, raccoons, beavers, badgers, ringtail cats, muskrats, otters and bobcats.
The Arizona Game and Fish Commission proactively proposed the rule in spring 2019 to address social concerns over formally organized and publicized contests that award prizes to competitors who kill the largest number or variety of predators or fur-bearing animals. The rule was approved by the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council (GRRC) in September.
Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Isabelle Karlsberger takes the helm at Canyon childcare center
- Free entrance to Grand Canyon National Park for Veterans Day
- Justin Lee Richardson disappeared from the Grand Canyon area in 2001 and has never been found
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- NPS builds a welcome shady spot on the South Kaibab Trail
- Tailor-made moccasins: Navajo artisan brings craft to the Rim
- Native American Heritage: Tribal youth perform traditional dances to packed house
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Myths, legends and facts from Grand Canyon's past
- Holly crowned queen of Fat Bear Week
- Red flag warning issued for northern Arizona Oct. 29
- Cynthia Seelhammer hired as Tusayan town manager
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Isabelle Karlsberger takes the helm at Canyon childcare center
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch experiences record dryness, high temps
- U.S. nuclear, uranium mining industries hope for Trump bailout
More like this story
Sign in to comment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: