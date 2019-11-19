Grand Canyon Scenic Airlines offers November special to honor military

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — To commemorate Veterans Day, Grand Canyon Scenic Airlines partnered with U.S. Vets to offer an exclusive Grand Canyon flight to seven veterans from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force.

Veterans who flew with GCSA on this honorary flight included Darren Byrd, U.S. Army; Rubén Peña, U.S. Navy; Jeremy Lyter, U.S. Army; Robert Mosley, U.S. Army; Michael May, U.S. Marine Corps; Stacy Miller, U.S. Air Force and Stanley Pezley.

U.S. Vets is the nation’s largest non-profit provider of comprehensive services to homeless and at-risk veterans. The program provides vital services such as counseling, job placement, case management, employment assistance and drug- and alcohol-free housing to more than 20,000 veterans and family members.

GCSA, is one of the world’s first aviation tour company and largest aerial tour operators. It will honor all U.S. service men and women and veterans all month long. Through Nov. 30, veterans and active duty military members who book an airplane tour for travel through Dec. 31, 2020, will receive a 10 percent discount as a special thank you for their service.

Reservations can be made by calling (702) 638-3300 or online at www.scenic.com/celebrate-our-veterans. Identification must be presented at check-in at the terminal or the discount will not apply.

Information provided by Grand Canyon Scenic Airlines