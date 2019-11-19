Grand Canyon visitors get front-row seat for Mercury’s rare solar transit
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 2:06 p.m.
Visitors at Grand Canyon were greeted with the opportunity to view a rare celestial event Nov. 11. Solar telescopes and projectors were set up at Mather Point with astronomer Dennis Young to watch Mercury’s transit across the sun. The event happens about 13 times every 100 years. The next transit will be viewable in 2032.
Most Read
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- NPS builds a welcome shady spot on the South Kaibab Trail
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Justin Lee Richardson disappeared from the Grand Canyon area in 2001 and has never been found
- Tailor-made moccasins: Navajo artisan brings craft to the Rim
- Hopi Kachina carver brings legends to life
- Native American Heritage: Tribal youth perform traditional dances to packed house
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Out of the geyser: Yellowstone’s Ear Spring Geyser ejects decades of trash
- Scheduled construction at Grand Canyon initiates water conservation measures
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Red flag warning issued for northern Arizona Oct. 29
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Isabelle Karlsberger takes the helm at Canyon childcare center
- Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch experiences record dryness, high temps
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Justin Lee Richardson disappeared from the Grand Canyon area in 2001 and has never been found
- Tailor-made moccasins: Navajo artisan brings craft to the Rim
- Free entrance to Grand Canyon National Park for Veterans Day
More like this story
Sign in to comment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: