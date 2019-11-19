OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Tue, Nov. 19
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon visitors get front-row seat for Mercury’s rare solar transit

Solar telescopes and projectors were set up at Mather Point with astronomer Dennis Young to watch Mercury’s transit across the sun.

Solar telescopes and projectors were set up at Mather Point with astronomer Dennis Young to watch Mercury’s transit across the sun.

Originally Published: November 19, 2019 2:06 p.m.

photo

Mercury's transit across the Sun is only viewable from Earth about 13 times every 100 years. (Photo/NPS)

Visitors at Grand Canyon were greeted with the opportunity to view a rare celestial event Nov. 11. Solar telescopes and projectors were set up at Mather Point with astronomer Dennis Young to watch Mercury’s transit across the sun. The event happens about 13 times every 100 years. The next transit will be viewable in 2032.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

May 20 annular eclipse to be on full display at Grand Canyon National Park
Eclipse in full view May 20 at Grand Canyon
Sun takes center stage at Grand Canyon
Annual Star Party kicks off this Saturday
Celebrate Grand Canyon centennial during annual Star Party June 22-29

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites