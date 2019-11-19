OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Tue, Nov. 19
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

NPS offers reward in cold case of stolen John Muir pocket watch

A gold pocket watch, like the one above, that belonged to John Muir has been missing since 1978. (Photo/NPS)

A gold pocket watch, like the one above, that belonged to John Muir has been missing since 1978. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: November 19, 2019 1:39 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Special Agents of the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) are seeking help from the public to recover a stolen artifact from John Muir National Historic Site in Martinez, California.

On the night of July 23, 1978, an unknown person(s) broke into a park display case and took a gold pocket watch that belonged to John Muir.

The pocket watch was targeted in the theft and was the only item stolen. It is gold plated and made by the American Waltham Watch Company. It has a “hunter style” case with a shield design on the front. It also has the number 764188 stamped on the inside, back cover of the case. The watch face dial says “American Waltham Watch Co,” has Roman numerals for each hour, and a circular section with a seconds hand on the lower portion of the dial.

John Muir was an important naturalist and figure in both California and National Park Service history. He is sometimes referred to as the “Father of the National Parks” and was one of the founding members of the Sierra Club. The pocket watch was donated to the National Park Service by Muir’s daughter, Helen Funk Muir, after his death and is an irreplaceable piece of history.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of the pocket watch or any information regarding the theft in 1978, is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch. Up to $1,000 is offered for the watch’s safe return.

Information provided by NPS

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

NPS investigative services wraps up two cases in Grand Canyon
Double-fatality under investigation at Grand Canyon National Park
Manhunt cancelled: Texas fugitive arrested in Grand Canyon National Park
Policing the parks: ISB cold cases remain open
Parks in Brief: Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Katmai National Park and Preserve

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites