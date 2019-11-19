Study looks at potential for massive flooding in Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — New modeling shows that a rush of water nearing the flow of the Colorado River could run off potential fire-scarred areas and flood parts of Flagstaff.
The chance of massive flooding in the Rio de Flag, a normally dry riverbed, is rare — about 1 percent each year. But the modeling helps target areas of the surrounding forest that need to be thinned to lessen the risk of catastrophic wildfires, Coconino County officials said.
The county recently released a draft of the study that looks at the potential impact of a 100-year storm following a 14-square-mile hypothetical wildfire on the southwestern side of the San Francisco Peaks, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- NPS builds a welcome shady spot on the South Kaibab Trail
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Justin Lee Richardson disappeared from the Grand Canyon area in 2001 and has never been found
- Tailor-made moccasins: Navajo artisan brings craft to the Rim
- Hopi Kachina carver brings legends to life
- Native American Heritage: Tribal youth perform traditional dances to packed house
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Out of the geyser: Yellowstone’s Ear Spring Geyser ejects decades of trash
- Scheduled construction at Grand Canyon initiates water conservation measures
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Red flag warning issued for northern Arizona Oct. 29
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Isabelle Karlsberger takes the helm at Canyon childcare center
- Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch experiences record dryness, high temps
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Justin Lee Richardson disappeared from the Grand Canyon area in 2001 and has never been found
- Tailor-made moccasins: Navajo artisan brings craft to the Rim
- Free entrance to Grand Canyon National Park for Veterans Day
More like this story
Sign in to comment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: