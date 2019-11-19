OFFERS
Study looks at potential for massive flooding in Flagstaff

New modeling shows that a rush of water nearing the flow of the Colorado River could run off potential fire-scarred areas and flood parts of Flagstaff. (Photo/City of Flagstaff)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 10:13 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — New modeling shows that a rush of water nearing the flow of the Colorado River could run off potential fire-scarred areas and flood parts of Flagstaff.

The chance of massive flooding in the Rio de Flag, a normally dry riverbed, is rare — about 1 percent each year. But the modeling helps target areas of the surrounding forest that need to be thinned to lessen the risk of catastrophic wildfires, Coconino County officials said.

The county recently released a draft of the study that looks at the potential impact of a 100-year storm following a 14-square-mile hypothetical wildfire on the southwestern side of the San Francisco Peaks, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

