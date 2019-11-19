OFFERS
Tue, Nov. 19
Supercharger Station opens in Tusayan
The Grand Hotel completes network of electric charging stations in Arizona with installation of Supercharger Station in Tusayan

Grand Hotel General Manager stands next to the APS transformers that are used to charge the charger stations. The hotel is not connected to the transformers. (Veronica R. TierneyWGCN)

By V. Ronnie Tierney, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 9:32 a.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Rick During, General Manager of the Grand Hotel in Tusayan, is really excited and for good reason: Tesla has just installed the largest Supercharger Station in Arizona at his Hotel.

With a total of 22 electric chargers — 12 Tesla Superchargers, eight Tesla Destination Chargers and two universal chargers — the station is up and running.

The charging stations will offer more public access for electric vehicle travel and assists in reducing air pollution in parks and gateway communities. (Veronica R. Tierney/WGCN)

“This completes the network for charge stations for Phoenix, Flagstaff, Kingman and Page,” During said. “This is the final grid for Superchargers…in other words, the spoke in their hub for Superchargers in Arizona.”

Located on the south end of the Grand Hotel, the chargers are fueled by APS transformers.

“Tesla pays the electric bill for their chargers,” During said. “We provide the space and pay for the universal chargers.”

Use of the chargers will be on a first come first serve basis. The Superchargers offer guests and visitors the fastest vehicle charging available, which typically takes about 30 minutes…. the Destination Chargers allow guests to charge their vehicle overnight. Tesla then charges its customers.

When a Tesla uses a charger station, payment is between Tesla and the car owner. A new Supercharging Station is now located at The Grand Hotel in Tusayan. (Veronica R. Tierney/WGCN)

According to the Tesla website, Teslas are the longest electric range of any vehicle on the road. A Supercharger can recharge 168 miles in 15 minutes. Maps for Tesla charging station are posted online.

Located in Tusayan, The Grand Hotel is located one mile from the south entrance to the Grand Canyon is a AAA three-diamond hotel. It is one of the few hotels with an indoor heated swimming pool and spa and adjacent fitness center. The Grand Hotel is one of Xanterra’s Travel Collection and may be contacted at www.grandcanyongrandhotel.com.

