Visiting MLB pitcher lands 17-pound striper on Colorado River
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 9:59 a.m.
Large stripers are biting along the Colorado River, especially for those who use anchovies as bait. Josh Advocate, a pitcher for the Texas Rangers, was visiting Arizona recently and went fishing on the Colorado River as a family outing. The athlete was fishing from a kayak and landed a 16.92-pound striper at 34 and 3/8 inches.
Most Read
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- NPS builds a welcome shady spot on the South Kaibab Trail
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Justin Lee Richardson disappeared from the Grand Canyon area in 2001 and has never been found
- Tailor-made moccasins: Navajo artisan brings craft to the Rim
- Hopi Kachina carver brings legends to life
- Native American Heritage: Tribal youth perform traditional dances to packed house
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Out of the geyser: Yellowstone’s Ear Spring Geyser ejects decades of trash
- Scheduled construction at Grand Canyon initiates water conservation measures
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Red flag warning issued for northern Arizona Oct. 29
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Isabelle Karlsberger takes the helm at Canyon childcare center
- Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch experiences record dryness, high temps
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Justin Lee Richardson disappeared from the Grand Canyon area in 2001 and has never been found
- Tailor-made moccasins: Navajo artisan brings craft to the Rim
- Free entrance to Grand Canyon National Park for Veterans Day
More like this story
Sign in to comment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: