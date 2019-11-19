OFFERS
Visiting MLB pitcher lands 17-pound striper on Colorado River

Josh Advocate, a pitcher for the Texas Rangers, was fishing from a kayak when he landed a 16.92-pound striper at 34 and 3/8 inches. (Photo/Arizona Game and Fish)

Josh Advocate, a pitcher for the Texas Rangers, was fishing from a kayak when he landed a 16.92-pound striper at 34 and 3/8 inches. (Photo/Arizona Game and Fish)

Originally Published: November 19, 2019 9:59 a.m.

Large stripers are biting along the Colorado River, especially for those who use anchovies as bait. Josh Advocate, a pitcher for the Texas Rangers, was visiting Arizona recently and went fishing on the Colorado River as a family outing. The athlete was fishing from a kayak and landed a 16.92-pound striper at 34 and 3/8 inches.

