Volunteers help with Bright Angel Campground maintenance projects
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park would like to thank members of the Grand Canyon Hikers & Backpackers Association who recently volunteered to spend three and a half days at Phantom Ranch doing service work.
During their time in the Canyon, volunteers cleared irrigation ditch es used to keep the shade trees happy in Bright Angel Campground, applied linseed oil to the shingled roofs of
three information kiosk and the irrigation water pump house, pruned trees at the program amphitheaters
and brush from the trails and tightened bolts on amphitheater benches.
More information about volunteer opportunities at Grand Canyon and other national parks is available at https://www.volunteer.gov.
Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park
