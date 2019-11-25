OFFERS
Hiker found dead in Zion National Park was concession worker

Angel's Landing Trail in Zion National Park. (Photo courtesy of Utah Office of Tourism)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 25, 2019 3:11 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zion National Park officials say a hiker found dead at the bottom of a popular trail bordered by steep drops was a concession employee at the park in southern Utah.

Officials on Friday identified the person found dead Thursday morning as 19-year-old Savannah McTague and said she was a Maine resident who worked for Xanterra at Zion Lodge.

No hometown was provided.

A park news release said McTague’s body was found below the Angel’s Landing trail after she was reported missing late Wednesday afternoon.

The release said McTague’s injuries “were consistent with a high elevation fall.”

The trail reopened Tuesday after being closed for several days because of a rock fall. Park officials warned hikers to be careful on the trail due to a winter storm moving into the area.

