3 outfitter guides convicted, banned from Arizona forests
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Three outfitter guides have been banned from northern Arizona forests after being convicted of illegally operating commercial businesses.
Forest officials say the guides didn’t have the required authorization or permits.
The three guides were sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay up to $460 in restitution and up to $1,000 in fines. They also must remove any advertisements for tours on national forests within Arizona.
Officials say Mark Truesdell of Sacred Sites Journey, Georgina Rock of Air B&B Experience and Kurt Raczynski of Inner Journeys have been banned from the Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott and Apache-Sitgreaves national forests for a year.
Forest officials say the guides were operating in the Sedona area, skirting fees that help pay for road maintenance, forest employee salaries, supplies and tools.
