OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Tue, Nov. 26
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

3 outfitter guides convicted, banned from Arizona forests

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 10:34 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Three outfitter guides have been banned from northern Arizona forests after being convicted of illegally operating commercial businesses.

Forest officials say the guides didn’t have the required authorization or permits.

The three guides were sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay up to $460 in restitution and up to $1,000 in fines. They also must remove any advertisements for tours on national forests within Arizona.

Officials say Mark Truesdell of Sacred Sites Journey, Georgina Rock of Air B&B Experience and Kurt Raczynski of Inner Journeys have been banned from the Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott and Apache-Sitgreaves national forests for a year.

Forest officials say the guides were operating in the Sedona area, skirting fees that help pay for road maintenance, forest employee salaries, supplies and tools.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Owner of northern Arizona commercial guiding company convicted of crimes, banned from Grand Canyon
Colorado River guides discuss important river issues at annual training seminar
Forest seeks comments about jeep tour permit
First hybrid-electric motor runs entire length of Grand Canyon
GC Rangers arrest guide for operating in park without permit

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites