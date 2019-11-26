Annual Rotary Holiday Dinner Dance cancelled
Club to focus more on high school scholarships, may plan other fundraising events in the future
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — For the first time in many years, the Grand Canyon Rotary Club has decided not to host its annual dinner dance.
The event, held every December, was the group's largest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds from tickets sales and raffles going to scholarships for Grand Canyon High School students.
Rotarian Mike Scott said the group voted Nov. 20 to not hold the dance this year.
"We didn't want to open our pocketbook for an event for us when the money could be going to the kids," he said.
Scott said the group plans on discussing other ways to offer fundraisers and a good time for the community in the future.
- Study looks at potential for massive flooding in Flagstaff
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Lees Ferry, Lake Powell make changes for winter season
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Supercharger Station opens in Tusayan
- National Park Service announces five fee-free days for 2020
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Justin Lee Richardson disappeared from the Grand Canyon area in 2001 and has never been found
- Out of the geyser: Yellowstone’s Ear Spring Geyser ejects decades of trash
- Tailor-made moccasins: Navajo artisan brings craft to the Rim
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Study looks at potential for massive flooding in Flagstaff
- Red flag warning issued for northern Arizona Oct. 29
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Isabelle Karlsberger takes the helm at Canyon childcare center
- Justin Lee Richardson disappeared from the Grand Canyon area in 2001 and has never been found
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Tailor-made moccasins: Navajo artisan brings craft to the Rim
- NPS builds a welcome shady spot on the South Kaibab Trail
More like this story
Sign in to comment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: