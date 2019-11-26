OFFERS
Annual Rotary Holiday Dinner Dance cancelled
Club to focus more on high school scholarships, may plan other fundraising events in the future

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 10:09 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — For the first time in many years, the Grand Canyon Rotary Club has decided not to host its annual dinner dance.

The event, held every December, was the group's largest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds from tickets sales and raffles going to scholarships for Grand Canyon High School students.

Rotarian Mike Scott said the group voted Nov. 20 to not hold the dance this year.

"We didn't want to open our pocketbook for an event for us when the money could be going to the kids," he said.

Scott said the group plans on discussing other ways to offer fundraisers and a good time for the community in the future.

