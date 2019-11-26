Around the Canyon: Week of Nov. 27

Thanksgiving brunch and football Nov. 28

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip tohost a Thanksgiving brunch at 11 a.m. followed by football viewing. This event is free and open to the community.

Movie Night: “Corporate Animals” Nov. 29

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Corporate Animals” (Rated PG-13) starring Demi Moore, Ed Helms and Jessica Williams. CEO Lucy takes her staff on corporate team building in some underground desert caves in New Mexico. They get stuck there. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 to 9 p.m. every Sunday at the school gym.

Flu shots available at North Country HealthCare

North Country HealthCare is offering flu shots on a walk-in basis during normal business hours. Shots are covered by most insurance providers and a sliding fee scale is available for those without insurance. More information is available by calling (928) 638-2551.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.